UPDATE: Wind warning ends
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Sunshine Coast. (Taken by James Wood, MyPowellRivernow,com Staff)
UPDATE: The wind warning has come to an end.
A wind warning is in effect for the Sunshine Coast from Saltery Bay to Powell River.
Environment Canada says strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.
A compact low will track across central Vancouver Island this morning causing a short burst of strong southeasterly winds.
Ahead of the low, southeasterly winds will rise to 60 to 80 km/h.
As the low loses strength and moves further northeast late this morning, winds will ease.
