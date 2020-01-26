Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Sunshine Coast. (Taken by James Wood, MyPowellRivernow,com Staff)

UPDATE: The wind warning has come to an end.

A wind warning is in effect for the Sunshine Coast from Saltery Bay to Powell River.

Environment Canada says strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring.

A compact low will track across central Vancouver Island this morning causing a short burst of strong southeasterly winds.

Ahead of the low, southeasterly winds will rise to 60 to 80 km/h.

As the low loses strength and moves further northeast late this morning, winds will ease.

To monitor alerts and forecasts for the Sunshine Coast, visit this website.