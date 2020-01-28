The provincial government is proposing more residential flexibility for people living in the Agricultural Land Reserve.

The proposal is outlined in a new policy released by the Ministry of Agriculture.

According to the province, in order to support farmers and non-farmers living in the ALR, regulatory changes are being considered to allow landowners to have both a principal residence and a small secondary residence on their property if they receive approval from their local government.

This means people wishing to place homes on their ALR property will be required to get the permits and authorizations from their local governments, but do not have to apply to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) for approval.

While the ministry finalizes its policy direction, the province says the grandfathering period for manufactured homes in the ALR for immediate family members has been extended to Dec. 31st, 2020.

The Agricultural Land Reserve is a provincial zone in which agriculture is recognized as the priority use. Farming is encouraged and non-agricultural uses are restricted.

More information on the Residential Flexibility in the ALR proposed by the Ministry of Agriculture can be found here.