The mediator in the ongoing forestry worker strike has called the parties back to the table.

Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers got in touch with USW 1-1937 and Western Forest Products last Friday.

The union says the mediators offered January 25th, 26th and February 1st, 2nd, and 3rd and days they could meet. The Bargaining Committee responded that day saying it was available on all those dates.

The committee says that WFP “finally responded” this past Wednesday and that the company is available to meet this Sunday. The union says it’s hoping WFP “comes to the table this weekend prepared to change its position on alternate shifting, make revisions to its Drug & Alcohol Policy and withdraw its Concessions.”

Forestry workers have been on strike since Canada Day when around 3,000 coastal workers walked off the job.