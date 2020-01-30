Heads up if you’re planning on taking the ferry this weekend.

The 3:25pm sailing leaving Comox and the 5:15pm sailing leaving Powell River on Saturday are cancelled. This is because the crew of the Salish Eagle will be doing safety training.

There’s going to be more safety training coming up which will cancel the same sailings on February 8th and March 28th. BC Ferries is apologizing for any inconvenience these cancellations may cause.