There’s a significant traffic backup on the Inland Island Highway this morning.

The Comox Valley RCMP has confirmed protests in support of the Wet’suwet’en are happening.

One is on Highway 19 southbound between Minto Road and Comox Valley Parkway. The ramp has been closed and a detour is in place.

The other is on Highway 19 northbound between Buckley Bay Road and Van West Logging Road 15 km south of Cumberland. A detour is in place there as well.

The RCMP was not able to say how long the protests are expected to last this morning. We’ll have more details as they become available.

Last Thursday, the RCMP began enforcing a court injunction and arresting Wet’suwet’en protesters opposed to the Coastal GasLink project in northern British Columbia.