Image of an open sign from a Powell River business(Provided by Community Futures Powell River, Facebook)

The City of Powell is once again offering a one-time matching grant for businesses to improve their storefronts.

The Business Façade Improvement Program will be coming back because of its success last year.

Community Futures Executive Director, Allison Boulanger says the team is excited to offer the program again for 2020.

“We are so pleased with the improvements made by our local businesses on Marine Avenue last year. Business façade improvement programs often help businesses increase sales and improving the appearance of our business corridors one building at a time helps to make our community more attractive. We’re looking forward to making this program available to more businesses in 2020,” says Boulanger.

The program is intended to improve the appearance of businesses along Marine Avenue, in Townsite and in Cranberry as well.

It gives business the chance to make improvements including outside lighting, awnings, doors, windows, architectural elements, paint, siding, moulding, and trim.

The city says it will be open for applicants now until Friday, February 28th. 10 eligible businesses will be selected to work with an architectural designer to improve their storefronts.

To learn more about the Business Façade Improvement Program, visit the City of Powell River’s website.