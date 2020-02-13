The Salish Raven is pictured at the Little River ferry terminal in Comox on October 7th, 2018. ( James Wood,MyComoxValleyNow.com Staff)

Starting next week, BC Ferries is introducing a pilot service between Texada Island and Comox.

The pilot would add a stop on Texada Island during the first sailing leaving Powell River on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

It would also give Texada-bound customers an opportunity to sail directly to Blubber Bay during the last sailing leaving Comox.

BC Ferries says regardless of deck space available, only the first ten standard vehicles to arrive for each sailing will be loaded. Commercial vehicles are not included in the pilot.

Customers wanting to use the new pilot are asked to show up at either terminal a minimum of 30 minutes before the scheduled sailing time.

Wednesday & Saturday Sailings:

8:05am ferry leaving Powell River

7:10pm ferry leaving Comox

It will cost passengers leaving Texada Island $35 for a standard vehicle and $10.95 for the driver, adult passengers in a vehicle or adult foot passengers.

For those leaving the Comox terminal, it’s going to cost $35 for standard vehicles and $13.50 for adult passengers ($10.95 with Experience Card).

BC Ferries says the pilot will be in place for up to two years and the success of it will be measured by a number of factors including the mitigation of additional costs, how well used the sailings are, fare payments, effectiveness of the modified schedule, ongoing safe and secure operations and continued support from all communities involved.

With these criteria, BC Ferries says it will evaluate whether or not it a permanent sailing will be introduced between the two communities.

To learn more about the Texada Island to Comox ferry pilot, visit the BC Ferry’s website.