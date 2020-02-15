BC Transit, the qathet Regional District and the City of Powell River are asking for your feedback on fare options in the Powell River Regional Transit System.

Powell River’s last fare review was done in July of 2018. BC Transit says fares are an important local funding source helping to balance the funding split between property tax payers and transit customers.

You can share your thoughts on the topic through an online survey available here until February 28th. For more information on fares and fare structures in the Powell River Regional Transit System, visit BC Transit’s website.