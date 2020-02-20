The Powell River RCMP is investigating a break and enter at a home on Saskatchewan Avenue.

It’s among the 124 calls for service the local police received in the last week.

On Valentine’s Day, around 6:50am, a woman was caught climbing through a window at the home in the 4900 block. When confronted she ran from the scene. Police have arrested 22-year-old Erica Browett, who has been charged with break and enter.

The RCMP is also investigating two impaired driving cases.

The first was pulled over early in the evening on Saturday after a single-vehicle crash on Marine Avenue. A Kia Spectra had crossed the centreline and hit a fence.

The driver was a 31-year-old Powell River man who police say was showing signs of drug impairment. His licence was suspended for 24 hours and he may face an impaired charged after the lab test results come back.

Then, on Monday afternoon, the RCMP was called about another single-vehicle crash in the parking lot of a building in the 4900 block of Joyce Avenue. A GMC pickup truck had backed into a garbage bin enclosure. A 55-year-old Powell River resident, who police say showed signs of drug impairment, was driving.

The driver was taken back to the station but refused to comply with further testing and will appear in Powell River Provincial Court to answer to the charge of failing to comply with the demand.