The Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET) says after a highly successful intake of proposals in 2019, it’s now accepting applications for its Economic Infrastructure and Innovation Program.

The program provides up to $300,000 in matching funding support for projects located on Vancouver Island and on the Sunshine Coast in a variety of sectors including business and industry support, downtown revitalization, strategic tourism infrastructure, destination trails, innovation infrastructure and innovation support.

Projects in the past that have been part of the EIIP include the Ucluelet Aquarium, the Elk Falls Suspension Bridge, and the 180 km Sunshine Coast Trail, Canada’s longest hut-to-hut hiking trail.

Some of the more recent projects taking part in the program include the development of remote tourism hubs and indigenous experiences, such as the Huu-ay-aht First Nation’s Anacla-Bamfield Walking Trail, and the Powell River Entrepreneurial Ecosystem incubator.

To learn more about if your projects meet the requirements by the ICET, or see more information visit Island Coastal Economic Trust’s website.

The submission deadline for the North Island and Sunshine Coast Region is April 3rd and the Central-South Island Region is April 9th.