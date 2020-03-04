Still from qathet Regional District's FireSmart video. (Supplied by the qathet Regional District)

The Regional FireSmart Program is back for another year.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that the qathet Regional District is facilitating the program.

With funding from the province and Union of BC Municipalities’ Community Resiliency Investment Fund, the district is able to continue to offer education, training, and planning toward mitigating the negative impacts from wildfire to public and private properties across the region.

Regional FireSmart Coordinator Marc Albert said that 2019 saw a significant increase in the number of people contacting the program for fire smart advice.

This year the program will continue to offer free home and property wildfire hazard assessments.

Property owners may also qualify for rebates up to $500 for completing eligible FireSmart improvements around their homes.

If you’re interested to learn on how to make FireSmart improvements to your home and property, call the district office or email regional fireSmart coordinator Marc Albert directly at [email protected]