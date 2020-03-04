The Powell River RCMP are looking for a suspect in a hit and run.

Police say early Sunday morning they responded to a report of a person who was struck by a car.

The collision happened in the 4800 block of Marine Avenue near Willingdon Beach.

The RCMP says the 14-year-old male victim suffered serious leg injuries.

Police are looking for a grey or dark grey SUV with possible damage to the side or front bumper.

Anyone with information on this hit and run, or those who may have witnessed it, are asked to call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255.