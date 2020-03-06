Volunteer and composite fire departments across the region are getting pieces of the provincial funding pie.

The government is doling out $5 million to departments throughout British Columbia.

The money will go to equipment and training through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

All told, 102 proposals have been approved so far to help build resiliency with new or replacement equipment and firefighter training.

Among the recipients are:

Campbell River – $25,000;

The Comox Valley Regional District – $100,000;

Cumberland – $25,000;

Port Hardy – $25,000; and

qathet Regional District – $69,141.

“Volunteer and composite fire departments are vital public safety partners in B.C.’s local and First Nations communities,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“This funding for new equipment and training will support dedicated fire crews at more than 100 of these fire departments as they continue their work to keep communities safe.”

Though the maximum amount per applicant is $25,000, in many cases, regional districts submitted proposals involving many societies and fire departments.

That means that in some cases, hundreds of thousands of dollars are going to regional districts to be further distributed.