Illustration of the novel coronavirus (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Brooks Secondary School’s spring break trip to Europe is, at this point, going forward.

This comes as the world continues to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

At its meeting on Wednesday the Powell River Board of Education decided not to withdraw its support for the trip. However, the board is reserving the right to cancel “if conditions merit.”

Precautions are still being taken though. The trip’s stop in Italy has been scrapped, and the students will only be going to countries for which Canada has not issued a coronavirus-related travel advisory.

EF Tours has told the board they will not take groups to destinations that are deemed unsafe by government authorities and, in certain cases, will go above and beyond those recommendations to make sure everyone is safe and supported.

The board says student and staff safety is “always of utmost importance.”

With that being said, parents, students, and chaperones who are still uncomfortable with travelling under the current conditions can cancel by getting in touch with the travel company directly. You’ll get a refund or travel credit.

The board says it supports whatever decision parents and students make for themselves about the trip.