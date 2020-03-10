Photo of Powell River City Hall,( supplied by the City of Powell River/ courtesy the city's website)

Powell River is getting provincial funding to help those struggling with homelessness and substance use.

It’s one of 24 communities across British Columbia that are receiving $900,000 in grants.

The money will go towards local community wellness, safety, and harm-reduction projects.

Powell River is receiving $25,000 for ‘Safe Sweep.’ It’s a new project that offers low-barrier employment in the form of clean-up activities and harm reduction outreach and education.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy, said everyone deserves to live in a healthy and safe community.

“We know that when people come together to identify challenges and solutions, we can create vibrant communities that put residents’ wellness first.”

The one-time grants are supported by the Community Crisis Innovation Fund through the Ministry of Health, and will be administered by the Community Action Initiative.

This funding is part of an investment of $746 million since Budget Update 2017 (through to 2023) aimed at harm reduction, prevention, enforcement, treatment and recovery initiatives.