Properties are outlined in red. (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

A development variance permit for a large building project is coming before Powell River council.

It will help pave the way for a mixed-use residential and commercial development on two parcels of land on Joyce Avenue.

Council will be considering the variance at its March 19th meeting.

Copies of the permit and staff report can be seen at city hall during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, up to and including March 19th.