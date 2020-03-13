Photo of Powell River City Hall. (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

The City of Powell River is cancelling events in its facilities with 250 or more people.

This is through to the end of April and it’s all in response to province-wide coronavirus concerns.

“To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has recommended against all non-essential travel outside of BC and cancelling gatherings of more than 250 people including, indoor and outdoor sporting events, conferences, meetings, religious gatherings or other similar events,” the city says.

The recreation complex will remain open and regular programming will still be running, but that may change subject to advice from health authorities.

Though there are no cases reported in the city, there are facilities at the General Hospital to test for the virus.

Before going to the hospital or your family doctor, you’re asked to call 811 to prevent potentially contaminating the hospital and putting the health of patients at risk.

Information is being sent out to those in long-term care facilities and their families as well to reassure them of the work that is being done.

It’s also to warn of the potential risks to clients in those facilities.

The city is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and advisory information provided by health authorities and government agencies.

It’s continuing to respond to and distribute correct information on behalf of the BC Centres for Disease Control and the Ministry of Health.