All Quality Foods locations is opening its doors exclusively to seniors and people with compromised health from 7:00am to 9:00am, starting on March 23rd. (Troy Landreville, MyPowellRiverNow.com staff)

Quality Foods is doing its part during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting next Monday, it’s opening its doors at 7:00am exclusively for seniors and other vulnerable members of society.

This is happening at all Quality Foods locations.

It’s also asking everyone else to do their shopping after 9:00am.



“If you are a member of the general public, please reserve this time for those more vulnerable shoppers and visit us after 9:00am,” a post on Quality Foods’ Facebook page said.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we try and do our part to help minimize risk, to our senior and health compromised shoppers, in this ever-evolving situation.”

The store hours are also changing next week, to allow for staffing adjustments.

