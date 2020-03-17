In response to COVID-19, Powell River has implemented many changes to services over the past 24 hours.

Effective immediately and until further notice, the Recreation Complex and Powell River Public Library are closed to the public.

The Powell River RCMP is also reminding residents that “now, more than ever, a 911 call is only used for true emergencies.”

“Police will be responding to 911 calls and crimes in progress,” said Staff Sergeant Rod Wiebe. “While we will still respond to calls for service, we will be limiting officers attending priority 3 and 4 calls. This means if the incident is not in progress, an officer will most likely follow up with you via the telephone to determine if attendance is required.”

The RCMP says it’s stopping all administrative services, including civilian fingerprinting and criminal record checks until further notice.

Mayor Dave Formosa says Powell River does not have any confirmed cases of COVID-19, but it’s ready for when it does.

“We remain low risk in Powell River, and as of today, and despite a memorandum from (Vancouver Coastal Health), there have been no cases of COVID-19 reported here,” said Formosa.

“There have been cases reported on the Sunshine Coast, but these are on the lower coast. I was told by Dr. Meena Dawar that VCH is prepared for whatever might come to Powell River.”

Currently, there are no changes to BC Ambulance Service in the Powell River region.

For further information on the City of Powell River’s response to COVID-19, visit powellriver.ca, and follow the city’s Facebook page.