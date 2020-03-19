The qathet Regional District is making sure its operations are running per usual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says it’s following recommendations set forth by the Provincial Health Officer, the Ministry of Health and Health Emergency Management BC.

As the district promotes social distancing, the doors to its main office and maintenance facility are now locked.

This means any questions or concerns you may have can no longer be addressed in person.

Staff with computer-related jobs have been given the option to work remotely from home and those who decide to still come into work will not be working closely with others.

The qathet board will continue to meet with live and archived webcasts of the meetings available at its website.

Any events or activities booked, reserved or rented in facilities managed by the district with 50 or more people will be cancelled or postponed.

If you need to get in touch with the qathet Regional District, staff can be reached by calling (604) 485-2260 or by emailing administation@qathet.ca.