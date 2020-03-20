Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The number of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia is up to 348.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 77 new cases today. The total number of cases on Vancouver Island now sits at 30.

Dr. Henry praised healthcare workers who are on the front line of fighting the pandemic. She pointed out that about two dozen of them in B.C. have been affected by the novel coronavirus, but none of them had severe cases.

So far, six people have fully recovered from COVID-19 in B.C. and across Canada nearly 66,000 people have been tested.