The number of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia has increased to 424.

That’s up 76 cases from Friday’s numbers.

Seven new cases were confirmed on Vancouver Island, bringing the current number to 37.

Along with the daily update, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry also rolled out a new order.

She says any personal service establishments, including salons, spas, massage parlors and tattoo shops must close until further notice.

Six people have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the province and as of March 20th, 17,912 people have been tested.