Photo of the Powell River General Hospital(Provided by The Powell River HealthCare Authority, Facebook)

Vancouver Coastal Health is now only allowing essential visits at its facilities.

Those buildings include hospitals, assisted living sites, and community health centers and clinics.

Essential visits will be given for patients in end of life care, for visitors who are paramount to patient well-being, and volunteers who are already registered and providing services.

Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms cannot visit patients, residents or clients in any VCH facility.

For more information on COVID-19 and what steps being taken to reduce its impact within the Vancouver Coastal Health region, click here.