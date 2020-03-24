The Powell River RCMP is no longer letting the public into its detachment.

Detachment Commander and Staff Sergeant Rod Wiebe says the building will be closed to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone wanting to contact police can do so by calling the non-emergency line at 604-485-6255 or if it’s an emergency, by dialling 9-1-1.

Policing services will continue as normal and the RCMP will respond to all emergency calls and crimes in progress.

Non-emergency calls will be followed up with a phone call.

Wiebe says the officers would like to “thank the community for their patience and support during these trying times” and normal operations will continue “as it is safe to do so.”