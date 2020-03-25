Despite some travel cancellations, rural bus services will continue to operate in the qathet Regional District.

Operational Services manager Patrick Devereaux says rural transit is something people in the community need to have access to.

“There are three runs, the Stillwater run, the Lund run and the Texada run and they all have different schedules but they are going to continue on their advertised schedules so we can continue with essential services as many people use this bus service to get to work,” says Devereaux.

He added that the district is taking extra measures to make sure the buses are cleaned regularly for passengers as well.

Devereaux says although there is no major change in service level right now, staff are prepared to implement additional measures if needed.