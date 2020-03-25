The Salish Raven is pictured at the Little River ferry terminal in Comox on October 7th, 2018. (MyComoxValleyNow.com Staff)

The new BC Ferries pilot sailings between Texada Island and Comox have been temporarily suspended.

All the sailings between the two communities on Wednesdays and Saturdays have been cancelled as a COVID-19 safety precaution.

The regular sailings between Powell River and Comox on those days will not be affected.

BC Ferries says it plans to resume the pilot sometime in the future, when appropriate.