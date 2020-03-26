Backyard burning has been banned in Powell River.

The city says this decision is because of the COVID-19 state of emergency, particularly as it concerns people with existing respiratory conditions.

“For now, burning has been suspended,” said Fire Chief Terry Peters. “In making their decision, council was very clear about their intent and concerns for how backyard

burning may affect those with respiratory conditions during these challenging times.”

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness.

The city is also looking at ways to help people who rely on backyard burning to get rid of yard waste. That’s because city bylaws also says you can’t have piles of unnecessary debris left on your private property.

“We do not want to create a fire hazard in the summer with these items still lying around,” said Peters. “The city is looking at providing such alternatives as woodchippers

or curbside pick-up. Details are not in place yet, but solutions are being investigated.”

The ban on backyard burning does not apply to the use of certified propane, natural gas and barbeque briquets from safety-approved products. Not following the new regulations can end up costing you $2,000 in the form of a fine.