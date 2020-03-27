British Columbia Lottery Corporation logo. (Supplied by the BCLC)

You can still play the lotto as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation says that sales of lottery products, including Lotto 6/49 and BC/49, will continue.

Media Relations representative Erica Simpson said the pandemic “is a rapidly evolving situation.”

“We continue to monitor and work with our business partners to support people and communities across B.C.,” she said.

The BCLC is encouraging players to “put their health and safety first” by staying home, except for essential purchases.

Tickets are available online at PlayNow.com or on the Lotto! app.

However, some retailers have chosen to suspend their lottery sales temporarily.

“Others have decided to remain open in adherence to physical-distancing directions from the Provincial Health Officer,” Simpson said.

“BCLC supports the decisions of our private-sector lottery retailers to reduce hours, close locations and/or implement proper physical-distancing protocols.”