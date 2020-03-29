Powell River City Hall. (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

The City of Powell River is looking for feedback from local businesses on how they have been affected by the COVID-19.

Through its Business Retention and Expansion Program, it’s launching The Covid-19 Business Survey.

The city says it’s completely confidential and the overall goal of the survey is to collect enough information to help identify ways government and local agencies can assist business through these troubling times.

The survey is available online, here.