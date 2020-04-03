Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia has reached 1174.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 53 new positives this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 74, up two from yesterday’s numbers.

Four additional deaths have been announced, bringing that total to 35.

Dr. Henry also says of the 1174 cases in the province, 641 people have fully recovered.

As of yesterday, the province has conducted just under 46,000 COVID-19 tests.