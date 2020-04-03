An open burning ban is in place, in certain areas of the qathet Regional District.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy’s ban will be enforced until Thursday, April 15th.

It’s in effect from Saltery Bay to Lund and includes Harwood Island and Northern Texada Island from Gillies Bay to Vananda.

The ban is being enforced due to respiratory concerns from COVID-19.

Currently, campfires smaller than half a metre wide by half a metre high are still allowed.

To view areas affected by the ban, see the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy Venting Index Interactive Map.

“Backyard burns of any kind pose a serious health risk to the community, especially those with respiratory issues and people who are isolating at home,” the district says.

“Smoke pollution from open burning can seriously impact health, as well as the health and well-being of neighbours and family members.”

If you see any infractions to the open burning ban, you;re asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-RAPP (7277), or cellular dial #7277 on the Telus network.

You can find information on specific community restrictions here.

The most up-to-date information on the Regional Emergency Operations Centre can be found here.