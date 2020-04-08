Canada’s Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion said that yesterday saw about 750,000 new applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Carla Qualtrough said that 1.72 million applications were received in the past two days alone with a total of 4.26 million CERB applications since March 15th. Qualtrough said that to date, 3.8 million applications have been processed and Canadians who already applied should start seeing money in their accounts within a couple of days.

Meanwhile, Bill Morneau says that applications for the Canada Emergency Business Account will open today. The program aims to provide loans of up to $40,000 for Canadian small businesses and non-profits affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The first $10,000 will be eligible for complete forgiveness if the remaining $30,000 is paid back by December 31st, 2022