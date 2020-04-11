The qathet Regional District’s Regional Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is asking tourists and those with vacation homes to avoid travelling to the region during the long weekend.

The district says because the area is isolated and has a vulnerable population it wouldn’t be smart to put the community at risk.

“Our community, like many coastal towns, has limited health resources and our residents are at a high risk should they be exposed. Our businesses and local services are reduced to minimal levels, BC Ferries has reduced services, and our community is helping to plank the curve with physical distancing. The water taxis and barge operators servicing our islands are restricting travel to the transport of residents and essential goods and services.”

“Please avoid non-essential trips and remain in your home community.”

The district says everyone should be thinking about the health and safety of others, as well as themselves.

“We understand the desire to leave large urban centres for your vacation homes to physically distance yourself and your families, however, this puts our community at significant risk. Please consider your neighbours and postpone your travel plans to our region until further notice. Like you, we love exploring our region, but now is not the time to come. We must all do our part to protect communities at high risk.”

“Please follow the advice of health authorities so that we can all enjoy the Sunshine Coast, Tla’amin lands and islands together again.”

For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 please visit qathet.ca.