One person has been arrested after $1000 worth of emergency dental supplies were stolen from a dental office.

On April 3rd at around 6:10pm, police responded to a report of mail theft in the 4700 block of Joyce Avenue.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage and were able to identify one male suspect.

The 45-year-old was arrested and will be appearing in court in July.

The next day, police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Hwy 101 near the Lang Creek bridge.

A 38-year-old Powell River man, who was still on scene, showed signs of impairment and had an odour of liquor on his breath.

Police attempted to obtain a breath sample but the driver refused.

As a result, his license was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded.

In the last week, officers responded to 98 total calls including seven thefts, and three impaired driving incidents.