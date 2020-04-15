The World Health Organization says it is disappointed with U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to stop funding the health agency.

The U.S. is the largest donor of money to the agency at between $400 million and $500 million. Trump made the decision until a review is done about what he calls the WHO’s role in the mismanagement of coronavirus.

The WHO director-general says he hopes the U.S. will continue to be a “long-standing and generous friend.”