Liquor stores in British Columbia will be able to stay open for longer.

Retailers, such as wine stores or private liquor stores, are now allowed to temporarily operate between 7:00am and 11:00pm daily if they choose to do so.

The province says the time-limited measures are aimed at helping provide seniors and immuno-compromised people the opportunity to buy liquor during early shopping hours already offered by other retailers, such as grocery stores.

Extending the hours will also support businesses in complying with requirements set out by the provincial health officer, the Ministry of Health and other authorities, including related to physical distancing.

The new policies are effective immediately and will remain in effect until July 15th. These changes do not override any additional requirements or limitations placed on businesses regarding hours of liquor service by local governments or First Nations.

For more information, click here.