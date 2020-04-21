British Columbia now has 1724 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 25 new ones this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 109, up seven from yesterday’s update.

One more death has been announced, bringing the total in B.C to 87.

Of the confirmed cases, 1041 people have returned back to full health.

Dr.Henry says everyone needs to continue to hold out until things can return to normal, whenever that may be.

“We have stepped up in British Columbia despite the hardships that many of these public health measures have entailed and you have recognized the importance of maintaining things like safe our physical distancing, being mindful of those around us, keeping our community strong and showing that compassion and care that we can get through this together.”

“We know that this has been hard on all of us; mentally, emotionally, financially and in some cases physically as well. I understand this is not easy but we can look to the future knowing that we’re getting through this together and that it is not forever.”

“We must continue to act today, we are at an important crossroads over these few weeks right now and I know you’ve heard this before but every day counts and every action counts.”