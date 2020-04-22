Canada Day celebrations for the City of Powell River have been cancelled.

Parks, Recreation and Culture Director Ray Boogaards made the announcement this afternoon.

“To ensure the safety of all citizens from the COVID-19 virus and maintain physical distancing, the city will be following the advice provided by the Provincial Health Officer and cancelling the annual Canada Day celebration this year,” said Boogaards.

“This is very unfortunate as every year people from this region look forward to Canada Day at Willingdon Beach. We look forward to the continuation of the Canada Day celebrations

on July 1, 2021.”

On Saturday, April 18, Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said that large events and gatherings, like Canada Day, would have to be cancelled.

Canada Day celebrations are one of many summer events and festivals that have been cancelled, including Pacific Region International Summer Music Festival, BC Bike Race, Blackberry Festival and street party, Art in the Park and International Choral Kathaumixw.