There are now 1853 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 29 new ones this afternoon.

The total on Vancouver Island has increased to 114, up three from yesterday’s numbers.

Four more deaths have been announced, bringing the total in B.C. to 98.

Dr. Henry is stressing the importance of maintaining a safe physical distance, washing hands frequently and staying home when ill.

“While our weekends are a time to unwind and relax, the exception is with these important health measures,” Dr. Henry says. “As you get outside and safely spend time with loved ones, let’s continue to stay strong and show care and compassion to those around us, by ensuring we do not undo all of our hard work and sacrifice.”

Of the confirmed cases so far, 1114 people have returned back to full health.