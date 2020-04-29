The Powell River RCMP is looking for a suspect after a break-and-enter at the BC Ambulance station on Duncan Street.

Police say sometime Friday night someone broke a window and entered the station.

It’s not known if anything was actually stolen from inside.

The RCMP also responded to a mischief call at the Lund Resort. Police say sometime Thursday night a number of regulators and switches were damaged on a large propane tank, likely caused by someone jumping on the tank.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Powell River RCMP at 604-485- 6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).

The Powell River RCMP is also reminding the community that the detachment is now closed and you are encouraged to call rather than showing up in person.

All administrative services such as fingerprinting and criminal record checks have been halted until further notice. The RCMP non-emergency line is 604-485-6255.

Police responded to 97 calls over the last week including five thefts, six calls for mischief, and three for impaired driving.