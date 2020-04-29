The province is offering funding to help animal welfare organizations cover the costs of food and medicine.

The funding would apply for British Columbia’s shelters, zoos, and aquariums.

During the pandemic dozens of animal attractions and care facilities, including those run by the BC SPCA, have been closed to the public.

Facilities have been reporting a huge decline in donations of food, supplies and volunteers, and have been unable to hold fundraisers that support feeding their animals.

The Ministry of Agriculture says it will work with B.C. animal care facility operators to identify instances where emergency funding may be applicable.

Funding will be available for animal hygiene, habitat upkeep, veterinarian care, limited transportation, and repairs to equipment.

B.C. animal refuges and rehabilitation centres that lack the revenue to ensure animals in their care will not be in distress will also qualify for funding.

To inquire about eligibility for funding, email: BRMB.General.Inquiries@gov.bc.ca