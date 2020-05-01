Photo of Powell River City Hall. (Supplied by the City of Powell River)

If you’re interested in Powell River’s municipal finances, there’s a spot on a newly created advisory committee for you.

Applications are open to residents, property owners and business owners interested in being on the committee.

City councillor George Doubt is the committee chair. He said he’s eager to see this committee get to work making recommendations to council on the long-term policy direction of the City.

“I am sure the group will have helpful ideas on strengthening our financial health and stability. It will take a significant commitment of time and energy to understand and recommend strategies regarding expenses revenue and reserves,” Doubt said.

“I am sure we will find excellent local people to do this work.”

The committee will review the city’s financial health and stability, and provide recommendations on how to achieve long-term financial resiliency in the areas of:

expenses, revenue and reserves;

recommend alignment of city services with what residents and property owners are willing to pay for; recommend financial strategies and guiding principles; and

consult broadly with city residents and property owners to ensure there is a diversity of opportunities for input and feedback.

The committee is not a decision-making body. Its role is to provide advice and make recommendations to council.

The city said it’s made up of members of the public, “so that collectively there is balanced, diverse and inclusive representation.”

If you’re interested, the city says you must be prepared to commit the time and effort necessary for the committee to complete its work by the end of May 2021.

You can apply online at powellriver.ca, by email at info@powellriver.ca, or by mail to:

Community Finance Advisory Committee

City of Powell River

6910 Duncan Street,

Powell River, BC V8A 1V4