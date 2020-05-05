Close to 15-hundred people have now recovered from COVID-19 in B.C

Provincial Health Officer Dr.Bonnie Henry only announced eight new cases this afternoon, bringing the total in the province to 2232.

Out of those confirmed cases, 1472 people have fully recovered from the virus.

On Vancouver Island, no new cases were announced.

Unfortunately over the last day, four more deaths have been recorded, bringing the total in B.C. to 121.

Dr. Henry says while we have done our part to help flatten the curve so far, we have to keep doing what we can over the coming weeks.

“What I need to remind everybody is that we are not yet through this, we are very likely at the end of our beginning but there’s a long way to go for all of us both here in B.C, in Canada and around the world right now,” says Dr.Henry.

“The orders and restrictions that we have put in place are still in place, so please don’t start planning your playdates and expanding your bubble too soon. We need to hold the line right now. We still have outbreaks that are happening in our communities and in our long-term care and acute care facilities.”

So far, over 96,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.