The Powell River RCMP had a busy week, responding to 96 calls.

One of those took place Thursday night when officers stopped a vehicle on Padgett Road after it was being driven erratically.

After talking with the 59-year-old male police say they noticed open liquor bottles inside, and attempted to get a breath sample, but the man refused.

As a result, he was issued a 90-day driving suspension and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

The RCMP responded to a variety of calls including two for theft, three assaults, nine mischief reports and five reports of drunk driving.

Police are reminding the public that during the current pandemic the detachment is still closed and you’re asked to call rather than showing up in person.

All administrative services such as fingerprinting and criminal record checks have been halted until further notice. The RCMP non-emergency line is 604-485-6255.