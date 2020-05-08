Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with BC Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • Testing Rate in BC
  • Personal Protective Equipment
  • Protecting Long-term care facilities and one-on-one visits
  • Easing of restrictions
  • Elective Surgeries
  • BC Cases compared to the rest of Canada
  • Comparing factual COVID-19 information to false information

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: