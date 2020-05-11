As the May long weekend quickly approaches, BC Ferries is asking you to limit all non-essential ferry trips.

The company says many communities served by BC Ferries have issued advisories notifying the public of limited supplies, healthcare equipment and resources including Haida Gwaii, the Southern Gulf Islands, the Northern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.

As a result, it’s asking you to consider whether or not your ferry trip is essential.

For those that need to travel, however, additional measures have been put in place to keep both customers and crew safe including limiting capacity by 50 per cent, allowing customers to remain in their vehicles during the sailing, and enhanced cleaning.

All food and retail outlets at terminals and on board ships are also closed until further notice.

BC Ferries says Transport Canada is encouraging travellers to wear masks that cover their mouths and nose if they cannot maintain physical distance from others.

For any route longer than 30 minutes, BC Ferries will continue screening all customers for COVID-19 symptoms and restrict travel to anyone that does not meet the screening requirements.

For full details on service changes and the current health measures for travelling on BC Ferries’ ships visit bcferries.com.