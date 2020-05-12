The federal government is giving the country’s seniors more assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The government will provide a one-time tax-free payment of $300 on the Old Age Supplement and $200 for seniors receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement. The feds say this is a $2.5-billion investment that will assist 6.5 million seniors.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will continue to support seniors, “As workers, neighbours, parents, grandparents, spouses, caregivers, and volunteers, Canada’s seniors have shaped this country and contribute to our communities every day. They are among the most threatened by COVID-19, and we will support them and work to keep them safe.”

As well the federal government is spending an additional $20-million on the New Horizons for Seniors Program for organizations that reduce isolation, improve seniors’ quality of life, and help to maintain a social support network. The Old Age and Guaranteed Income payments will be extended for seniors who have not yet filed their 2019 taxes.