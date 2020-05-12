Pandemic wearing on Canadian kids: Angus Reid survey
A new study from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute canvassed children aged 10 to 17 across the country about their thoughts, expectations, and concerns about these unprecedented times.(Pexels.com)
The kids are not all right.
In fact, they’re done with school from home, fear they’re falling behind, and miss their friends.
Those are the findings of a recent Angus Reid poll, that shows 71 percent of the children surveyed say they’re feeling ‘bored’ as the pandemic drags past the two-month mark.
The institute canvassed kids between the ages of 10 and 17 across the country, about their thoughts, expectations, and concerns during these unprecedented times.
Forty-one percent of those surveyed also say they feel “normal.”
Older kids were twice as likely as younger ones to say they feel “angry” compared to those aged 10 to 15, and half as likely to say they feel “good.”
When it comes to online classes, most say they’re keeping up (75 percent) but are largely unmotivated (60 percent) and disliking the arrangement (57 percent).
Three-in-ten children identify missing out on school as their most major concern, a number that rises among 16- and- 17-year-olds.
More findings from an Angus Reid Institute survey, canvassing kids between the ages of 10 and 17 across the country. (Supplied by the Angus Reid Institute)
Another major fear is that parents or other family members may get sick.
Other key findings include:
- Half of children across all age groups say it’s their friends they miss the most (54 percent) as a result of their isolation, while 16 percent say they miss extracurricular activities like sports or clubs.
- Asked how they’re spending their time in isolation, two similar activities rise to the top of the list: watching movies and TV/streaming media content (88 percent) and playing video games (74 percent).
- Older teenagers (ages 16-17) are more likely to be spending isolation staying in touch with their peers, with three-quarters both texting/calling friends (76 percent) and spending time on social media (75 percent).
- Asked how they would feel if they had to return to the classroom in the next month, kids are more likely to say they’re looking forward to it (36 percent) than not (26 percent). That said, nearly four-in-ten (38 percent) feel just “okay” about the prospect.