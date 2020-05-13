The Powell River RCMP is investigating an early morning assault involving bear spray.

At about 4:53 a.m. today, police responded to an abandoned 911 call from a location on Marine Avenue near Courtenay Street.

When officers arrived, they came across a male who had been bear sprayed by an unknown assailant.

The suspect is described as a male wearing jeans, a hoodie, a hat and sunglasses.

It’s believed that this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information on this, or any other crime is asked to contact the Powell River RCMP at 604-485-6255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bccrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous.