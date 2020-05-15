Gyms can soon begin to reopen across Vancouver Island.

Island Health’s Medical Health Officer plans to lift an order closing all gyms, fitness centres, yoga studios or similar personal training facilities on May 19th.

The order, issued in early April, is being revoked in accordance with Phase Two of B.C.’s Restart Plan.

The health authority says these facilities can reopen provided they meet provincial requirements to protect staff and clients against the spread of COVID-19.

It adds that any facility wishing to resume operation must develop a plan that follows safety measures laid out by the Provincial Health Office and WorkSafeBC.

Guidance for facility operators and for the public related to gyms and other fitness facilities is now available on the Island Health website.